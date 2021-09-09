Ultimate Love reality star, Chris Adah, has shared her thoughts concerning people who give marriage advice

According to her, staying long in a marriage does not make one a relationship expert when it comes to matrimony

Adah who is the only ex-housemate from the dating show who is married, also added that the best advice often comes from single people

The Nigerian social media has been awash with celebrity marriage crises, prompting several reactions from internet users including celebrities.

Chris Adah shares view on marriage experts

Ultimate Love star, Chris Adah, recently took to her Instagram Story to express her views concerning marriage experts.

According to her, the best advice often comes from people who have never been married, adding that staying long in marriage doesn't make anyone an expert.

In her words:

"No matter how long you are in a marriage, you are still not an expert. Shockingly, most great advice comes from folks who haven't been married. These days, adults are being counseled by kids."

Reactions

The post which has since gone viral has sparked several reactions from internet users.

mrpresidennnt:

"Because majority of the adults no get sense again so Na small pikin go reset am for them."

fine_winee:

"Where is the lie?"

ms_uzor:

"Very true"

austinfame_:

"Keep quiet... Its easier to talk than do. Talk is cheap. I use to think like this until i understood that marriage is not child's play. Only the experienced and sensed can actually advice or coach on marriage. Y'all think marriage is dating, lol.. Smh."

barrisangel1:

"True. Wisdom doesn’t come with age all the time"

brandynwosu:

"Everyone tends to have opinions about shoe they don’t wear."

o_tony:

"The greatest advise about marriage come from when a couple agree on something and do it. It doesn’t guarantee it will work but they definitely will learn and grow together."

Double Chris' happy ever after

Recall, Chris Adah and Chris Obaoye who were both finalists on Ultimate Love became the first couple - and the only couple so far - to tie the knot.

Photos and videos of the wedding were all over social media, giving people who could not attend the actual ceremony a rundown of how everything turned out on December 26, 2020.

Celebrities like Brighto of the BBNaija lockdown show also attended the event. A video showing the groom taking the veil off his wife’s face got people mushy on the app.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday give advice

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing is in the mood to share relationship advice to females who like taking advice from Instagram motivational speakers.

The actress is of the opinion that most of the people that boast of the best relationship on Instagram face the worst of it.

The actress in a post on her verified Instagram page advises ladies to limit outside influence in their relationships and shut out third parties.

