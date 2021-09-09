Nollywood actress, Nkechi blessing has dished out new relationship advise for women and passed a little jab at Instagram motivational speakers

She hinted that, she doesn't allow people in her relationship as God is the only third-party she knows of

She is also of the opinion that, the people you want to take advise from are the ones ready to take your man or face the worst in their own relationships

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing is in the mood to share relationship advise to females who like taking advice from Instagram motivational speakers. The actress is of the opinion that most of the people that boast of the best relationship on the Instagram face the worst of it.

Your adviser might be the ones to replace you. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The actress in a post on her verified Instagram page advises ladies to limit outside influence in their relationships and shut out third parties.

"Leave him you are worth more*Yen Yen Yen.

Aunty Leave at your own peril, they either be the one to replace you the moment you leave or someone very close to them.

God sef know say na only him be 3rd party for my relationship.

Ndi Ala Ndi Ala".

She accompanied the caption with a picture that has this inscription.

"Na people wey dey give best relationship advice for Instagram, they take the worst outside the gram, follow motivational speakers advice at your own risk.. Ndi Ala!!"

Reactions:

teesand_more_:

"Listen to motivational speaker at your own risk".

king__osheyifunmi:

"Motivational speaker wey just receive hot slap from her husband go com on Instagram dey tell una to not tolerate nonsense in your marriage, awọn feminist ofo!"

arike_aphrodisiacs:

"Fact the main reason why I like you, you don’t cap nonsense".

uzomba.onyinyechi:

"So true"

Nkechi Blessing reveals the only thing that could end her relationship

Actress, Nkechi Blessing has reacted to the lingering marital crisis between music star, 2Baba and his wife Annie, she said the day her man ever take their relationship matter online is the day her relationship will end.

The actress revealed that she will never bring the bad side of her relationship to social media no matter what she is facing.

She suggested that Annie should have settled the matter with her husband and family without invplving the public.

There Is no manual to keep a man - Nkechi Blessing advises

Nkechi Blessings said flaunting your man everywhere or hiding him doesn't mean you are safe as no one has the manual to keep a man.

She maintained that marriage that would last will definitely last no matter the approach you are using and the one that will end will surely end no matter what.

Source: Legit.ng