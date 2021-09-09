Miyetti Allah in the southwest region has begged the Lagos state House of Assembly not to pass the anti-grazing bill into law

The herders association made this appeal at the floor of the House on Wednesday, September 8, during a public hearing on the proposed bill

The body also noted that the cost of rearing cattle in one place is much more expensive than allowing them to graze in different areas

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has admitted that it has some bad herders in its ranks who are out to cause trouble.

The association made this revelation to the Lagos state House of Assembly on Wednesday, September 8, during a public hearing on the anti-open grazing bill, Punch reports.

The association said passing the bill into law might result in the increment of the cost of cows (Photo: Lagos State Government)

Source: Facebook

In a report by Premium Times, it urged the state government to allow the leadership of the association to talk to members that they should stop cows from wreaking havoc on people's farmland.

The zonal secretary of Miyetti Allah in the Southwest region, Usman, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“A Fulani man moves from one place to another to ply his trade, but we have some bad eggs that are causing trouble. The government should allow us to talk to our people that they don’t want our cows to destroy people’s farmland."

Usman also noted that rearing cattle at a designated place costs much more than allowing the animals to graze from one location to another.

He noted that if the anti-grazing bill is passed by the House, herders will be put through serious financial constraints due to the cost of raising the herds.

Speaking further, the secretary noted that if this is allowed to happen, a cow might be sold for as high as N2 million.

His words:

“If cattle are bred in one place, the price could go up to about N2 million each. We agreed with some local chiefs in other states that anyone who wants to rear cows in a location should register and should indicate when he is leaving."

Open grazing bill scales second reading at Lagos Assembly

Meanwhile, the Assembly on Monday, September 6, committed the bill on open grazing to the committee on agriculture after it scaled second reading.

Legit.ng reported that the House also read for the first and second time the state's Value Added Tax bill and asked the committee on finance which is handling it to report back on Thursday, September 9.

Eromosele Ebhomele, the chief press secretary, to the speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, said the speaker described the 'Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill' as timely and one that would ensure harmonious relationships between herders and farmers and protect the environment of the state and the southwest zone.

Source: Legit Nigeria