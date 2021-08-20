Iba Gani Adams has lamented the huge amount paid as ransom to rescue about 400 people kidnapped in the southwest in a period of two years.

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland disclosed this at the fourth edition of the Southwest Security Stakeholders’ Group conference held in Abeokuta, Ogun state

Adams added that he receives firsthand information about kidnapping happening in any part of the communities in the region

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has claimed that not less than N3 billion was paid as ransom to rescue about 400 people kidnapped in the southwest in a period of two years.

The Punch reports that the prominent Yoruba chief also lamented that over 200 persons were killed in the southwest region by the kidnappers within the years under review.

The Aare Onakakanfo made this known on Thursday, August 19, at the fourth edition of the Southwest Security Stakeholders’ Group conference held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has revealed how kidnap victims in Southwest paid N3bn in 2 Years. Photo credit: Iba Aare Gani Abiodun Ige Adams

Source: Facebook

Iba Adams hinted that he always received firsthand information about kidnapping happening in any part of the communities in the region.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Adams described the conference as an opportunity to bring all security agencies together so as to enhance his capacity.

The Cable also reports Iba Adams said the group was formed to address security challenges in the southwest while noting that insecurity in the region has reached an alarming dimension.

He also said the group will partner with security agencies across states.

He added:

“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I am privy to some certain information that certain security organisations do not have. When things happened in any community, they will call my line that Aare, what can you do?

Insecurity: Photos emerge as Makinde appoints Gani Adams as Amotekun ambassador

Earlier, in his resolve to stem the tide of insecurity in the state, Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, appointed the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Adams as the state's ambassador for the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) better known as Amotekun.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the governor also presented a brand new Jac Pick up Van to Aare Adams as a pilot vehicle with three members of the security outfit as part of Adams' security entourages.

The Aare Onakakanfo while receiving the van applauded the governor's courage in ensuring that Oyo state is safe for all residents.

Source: Legit.ng