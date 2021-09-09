Popular Nollywood actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu, has shared his thoughts on ladies who say one thing on social media but live differently

According to the movie star, some ladies online condemn polygamy but end up dating married men offline

The veteran actor then wondered why people lived fake lives just to please others with their lies

Veteran Nigerian movie star, Ugezu J. Ugezu, has taken to social media to condemn people who openly preach against what they practice on social media.

The popular actor took to his Instagram page to share his musings regarding the topic of ladies dating married men in real life but condemning polygamy on social media.

According to him, these ladies come online to vehemently condemn the act of a man getting married to more than one woman when they are actually dating married men offline.

Actor Ugezu calls out the hypocrisy of some ladies. Photos: @ugezujugezu

Not stopping there, Ugezu wondered why people lived fake lives just to please others while adding that there are so many saints on social media.

See his post below:

Nigerians react

Soon after Ugezu shared his post, it caused a buzz on social media with fans sharing their interesting takes on it.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Sedatersaviour:

“Online reverends o the whole truth ayaka.”

Isaactrinity_:

“A lot of them are doing everything possible to carry a baby for the married man.”

Igwe_apiti:

“Hypocrisy everywhere. My brother God bless you.”

Nwaibor:

“I swear. Sinners judging others for sinning differently.”

_Ofoma_crescent:

“Pregnant vir*gins everywhere, we know them.”

Interesting.

