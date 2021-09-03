Amid the Idibia family saga making the rounds on social media, an old interview of 2baba’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi’s father has started making the rounds

In the old interview, Pero’s dad, Prince Jide Adeniyi, claimed that 2baba was married to his daughter

The video resurfaced after Annie Idibia took to social media to call out her husband and his family members

An old video resurfaced on social media amid the clash between Annie Idibia and her husband, 2baba. In the video, one of the singer’s baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi’s father, was heard speaking on his daughter’s relationship with the singer.

Pero’s father, Prince Jide Adeniyi, spoke during the 2019 interview with Asabe Afrika TV, opening up on the kind of relationship his daughter had with 2baba.

According to Prince Adeniyi, the singer was brought into his life by Pero as her man. He explained that the couple eventually had three children together.

Idibia Saga: Pero Adeniyi’s father says 2baba married his daughter. Photos: @perosaiyemi_, @annieidibia1, Asabe Afrika TV.

However, Prince Adeniyi added in the 2019 interview that Pero and the singer were married. He also added that 2baba married another woman after his daughter despite Pero giving him his first three children.

See the interview below:

Internet users comment on resurfaced interview in relation to current Idibia family saga

Soon after Pero's father's 2019 interview resurfaced, numerous internet users had things to say about it in relation to recent happenings.

Read some of their comments below:

Ada_dcrown:

"So him marry? This wahala no fit finish, Ani just has to bare it like that, if she cannot let her go."

Aribdann:

"Asabe don release bomb o.I can address pero as 2face first wife now instead of baby mama's. Friday clearity!"

Bizzyroyal:

"OMG! What did I just hear? Tuface married to Pero ! Women go through a whole lot in this thing called marriage !.... And Annie has literally been covering Up just to keep Her Home , guess she couldn't take it any more Hence the reason for Her outburst on social media !...unfortunately calling Out on social media is a very wrong move cos social media Never fixes any problem instead they add to the existing one!... I feel sorry for both Tuface and Annie sha."

Accessoriesbyds__ng:

"So Annie married tuface knowing fully well he's still married to pero."

Bants_of_marriage:

"Why didn’t tuface dissolve his marriage with pero before marrying annie? That’s not something to just casually overlook!! Because if they are still married, he has the right to sleep under the same roof with her."

Interesting.

