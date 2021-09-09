Jacqueline Uko-Okonji could not take her mind off the man she saw on the panel at a job interview she attended

She said she had been wondering why he was oddly quiet and did not say much during the interview

Two weeks later, she got the job, and now she has landed the husband

When Jacqueline Uko-Okonji came in for an interview, she didn't know she would marry her interviewer barely three years later.

Jacqueline Uko-Okonji on her wedding day on August 8. Photo: Jacqueline Uko-Okonji.

Okonji said she reconnected with her friend who worked in Human Resources in a certain company.

In her narration on LinkedIn, the beautiful woman said her friend then mentioned a vacancy in the finance department.

Okonji married her interviewer

Okonji was just happy to be given a shot at the job she applied for. She was shortlisted for an interview, and on the day of the first interview, she focused on nailing the job.

"I was so focused on landing the job that I didn’t even notice the Tall, Dark and Handsome (TDH) HR dude who sat in my interview that kept staring at me. I noticed him but kept wondering why he was so quiet and didn’t ask any questions as he hardly spoke," she narrated.

But after the interview, Okonji could not get her mind off the quiet gentleman at the interview. Two weeks later, she received an offer letter and started her job. Soon after, she and her interviewer started a friendship that blossomed into a beautiful relationship.

"We knew that for us to take it to the next level, one of us had to leave the organization, but we continued our plans in faith and believed that a new job will come in due time. God at the right time blessed him with a job on my birthday April 8," Okonji wrote.

The two tied the knot on August 8, and the bride couldn't be happier.

