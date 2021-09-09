A young groom caused a scene on his wedding day as he cried so much in the presence of his guests and friends

When people tried consoling him, the man could not hold back the tears as he let them flow more

Many Nigerians had mixed reactions towards his wedding clip as some doubted the genuineness of the emotional display

A Nigerian man surprised many on his wedding day as he kept crying (for joy). He would not stop even when his friends tried consoling him.

Whenever he tried to keep the tears back, they would come cascading down his cheeks again. Many Nigerians have since reacted to the video posted on Instagram by @Instablog9ja.

Many people had different things to say about the man crying. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Why all the tears?

Many wondered why he was crying so much if he may still in the future marry more than one wife.

There were people who believed that it was all for the show, and the display does not say a man would still not cheat.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has attracted more than 3,000 comments with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

raceapparels said:

"Tears of joy, no easy to get yan rin ya."

iam_alexanthony wondered:

"The question is, is it a romantic cry or a cry for help?"

chimaobieze asked:

"Is he the same guy that climbed a mast and threatened to jump down if his parents didn't marry him a wife?"

evelyn____xx said:

"He is crying too much for someone that is most likely to have 4 wives."

koko_homes said:

"He'll still marry 4 more wives at least."

Source: Legit