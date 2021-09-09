Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has waded into the lingering marital crisis between 2Baba and his wife, Annie calling out the veteran singer

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu is the latest celebrity to comment on the lingering marital issue between ace music star, 2Baba Idibia and his actress wife, Annie Idibia.

Don't be like another Buhari that always leave Nigeria when there's crisis. Credit: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

Annie had earlier made a public outcry that she is tired of 2Baba's constant meeting ups with his baby mamas and share the same house with some of them using the kids as excuses to gain free access to her husband. She also revealed that the singer's family never liked her despite how hard she tried.

Annie has subsequently posted other revealing secrets on social media, 2Baba's first reaction was releasing a new song featuring music legend, Bangos Ikwue to ignore the brouhaha, which most of his colleagues hailed him for.

Uche via his verified Instagram page blasted the singer for travelling to the US in the midst of all the controversies surrounding his marriage.

According to him,

"Your relationship dey on fire, yet you run go America, seriously? If spiritual weakness get name we for give am three Baba or Buhari because he also run to UK anytime wahala dey naija."

He also slams 2Baba for hiding while his brother exchange words with Annie

"Firstly, you hide while your brother exchange words with your woman now you don run. Where your brother dey when she was with you when you dey wear one underwear for 5 days?"

He finally advise the singer to grow up before losing a good woman.

