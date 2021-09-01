Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has taken to social media to further air his displeasure at his colleague, Jim Iyke

Weeks after Iyke reportedly beat up Maduagwu for calling him a ritualist, the actor has warned Iyke to run when he sees him

The young man still questioned Jim Iyke’s source of income and how he was able to shoot and promote an expensive movie

Controversial Nigerian movie star, Uche Maduagwu, has called out his colleague, Jim Iyke, for the umpteenth time over the source of his income.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of himself passionately ranting about how Jim Iyke beat him up at his office.

Maduagwu who then proceeded to present himself to his colleague said he wasn’t hiding. He then questioned how Iyke was able to spend N100m to promote his movie.

Uche Maduagwu warns Jim Iyke to stay away from him. Photos: @uchemaduagwu, @jimiyke

Source: Instagram

The controversial star told Jim Iyke to prepare for the EFCC because they were coming to carry him. He also vowed to beat up the actor if they had another round of fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In his caption he wrote:

“I was at the cinema because dem talk say you go come there today but Jim run when he hear say uche dey around. Person spend 100 million naira for one movie what is the job he dey do.”

See the video below:

Mixed reactions from fans

After Maduagwu shared the new video of him calling out Iyke, fans of the actors shared their different opinions.

While some people said that they were catching cruise, others warned Maduagwu to watch his mouth.

Read some of their comments below:

Marvel9051:

“Now I understand, all is Cruze, Jim and this guy know watin dem dey do, this one dey help Jim promote his movie.”

Bold_judy:

“Help am sell market.”

Kenzienatures:

“He will still catch you.”

Ewaoluwa.isabae:

“You don mad finally.”

Nawa o.

Jim Iyke traces Maduagwu, beats him up in viral video

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Maduagwu was recently involved in a physical altercation with fellow actor, Iyke.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Iyke was seen confronting his colleague over comments that the latter made about the popular 'Nollywood bad boy' on social media.

From the video, it was gathered that Iyke managed to trace Maduagwu to his location and also questioned him for the comments he dropped about his person on social media.

The confrontation soon led to a fight with people struggling to hold back Iyke as he pounced on Maduagwu.

Source: Legit.ng