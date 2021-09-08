A video showing a man as he prayed to God to help him deal with the spirit of immorality has again gone viral

Despite being an old clip, it has gathered thousands of reactions from Nigerians, many of who said the man's prayers are honest

Among other people on a crusade ground, the man said that he does not want to keep 'chasing' women

An old video of a Nigerian man praying hard in the church, telling God everything he would not be doing again has stirred new reactions.

In the old clip, the man who was on a crusade ground made a promise that he does want to keep several partners or go to the nightclub again.

I don't want to go to Casablanca again!

Mentioning a popular club and bar in Port Harcourt, Casablanca, the man relived how he squandered the sum of N15,000 in one sitting.

As he was praying, the voice of the pastor leading the prayer session could be heard in the background.

Many people have since reacted to the clip as some wondered who exactly was filming the man as he prayed.

Watch the throwback video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments and likes on social media.

He is honest

Below are some of the reactions:

joewhite4u said:

"GOD has heard his prayers, because he was sincere. If na some people dem go say known & unknown Sin."

waxy_lyrics said:

"The person recording is a demon."

abayomi_alvin said:

"Uncle,U will not go to Casablanca again in Jesus name."

pablo_blaze49 said:

"That year wey casablanca dey hot."

_big_cartel_ said:

"E sure me say this man still dey enter Casablanca."

boy_kairos2 said:

"See prayers nor allow me pursue woman."

