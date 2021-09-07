A Nigerian man joining a couple together got many social media users laughing with his reaction when the groom giggled in the middle of his vow

The man asked the groom to vow that he would forsake all other women and girlfriends, and this got the groom laughing

He obviously did not find it funny as he asked why the groom was laughing and threatened to stop the wedding

A Nigerian man has been captured on camera joining a couple together in holy matrimony and asking the groom to repeat each of his words.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, the groom could be seen laughing when he was asked to vow that he would forsake all other women and girlfriends.

The man joining the couple together didn't come to play. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

The groom's laughter got the man angry and he threatened to stop the wedding if the former has girlfriends.

In his words:

"Do you have girlfriends, that you are laughing and smiling? If you know you have, let me just stop this marriage. You have?"

The groom then assured the man that he doesn't have girlfriends.

Legit.ng could not verify if the man joining the couple together is the bride's father but many people in the comment section of the video believe that this is actually the case.

Social media reacts

As expected, Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their reactions.

@mcedopikin said:

"Abi na the man daughter?"

@king_egbe_nwajesus commented:

"The man's first son in-law dealt with his daughter."

@jerr_malik wrote:

"The lady knows the kind of husband she’s getting married to."

@callmedamy said:

"Lol you must say it by fire by force."

Don't marry because he is rich

In other news, Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has advised singles not to jump into marriage because their partner has money.

In a video on social media, the Christian cleric said he wasn't rich when he got married and didn't look like someone who would have money.

In his words:

"You don't jump into marriage because somebody has money. I didn't have no money and I didn't look like someone who would have money."

