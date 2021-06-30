A video showing a groom working out the moment before he unveiled his bride has generated reactions on Instagram

In a dramatic show to entertain, the man acted in a way that got people around, including the bride and pastor, laughing

After he was done with the press-ups, he pulled up his wife's veil as they shared a romantic moment

How much excitement and drama is really too much on one's wedding day. Guess that cannot be easily answered as people keep raising the bar higher.

In a wedding clip filmed by @maxwelljennings and posted on Instagram, a groom became a funny spectacle after the officiating pastor asked him to unveil his bride.

A fitness show off

The man adjusted his shirt before he went on his fours as one of the groomsmen gave him a white cloth to place his hands on.

He then went ahead to do many press-ups to the surprise of many. Even the clergyman laughed hard at the show he put him.

Now that he's done exercising

The bride was so amused. Afterwards, like a sportsman who just successfully completed a task, he went into the audience and shook the hands. When he returned, he gracefully unveiled his wife and completed the marriage rites.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has 82,000 views with close to 300 comments. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mgbeve said:

"This guy is so romantic. Asewo."

_dherynn_ said:

"So much drama in one man."

its_anibelle said:

"Energyyyy. Lovely couple."

ekaobong22 said:

"When your man is fit."

chacha_obasi said:

"Awwww the way I was smiling like is my wedding eh lord let love find me soon."

itskerenkezia_ said:

"Awwww so cute. It’s the way the bride is so happy."

A lady and her dance steps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Chiamaka Goodness, showed she is an amazing dance hall mover as she displayed her dancing skill during a wedding ceremony.

Chiamaka quickly became the centre of attention at the event as the MC turned her hypeman. Getting into a dance mode did not take her long.

In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, the lady went into a frenzy as she danced fast, demonstrating her beautiful legwork (gbese) moves.

