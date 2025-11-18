A Nigerian corps member has shared a heartwarming post showing the moment he reunited with his childhood friend

According to the young man, they met in primary school and for about 15 years, they hadn't seen each other

Fortunately, after attending the NYSC orientation camp, he met his friend again and they hugged with great excitement

A Nigerian corps member experienced an emotional moment during the National Youth Service Corps orientation exercise.

He had unexpectedly met a childhood friend whom he never thought he would meet at that point in time.

Corps member meets his primary school friend at NYSC orientation camp. Photo credit: @lightwave_art/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Corps member reunites with childhood friend

This came as a surprise to the duo, as both of them had gone their separate ways many years earlier and had not crossed paths since leaving primary school.

Identified as @lightwave_art on TikTok, the corps member shared a video showing how the reunion happened.

He explained that their connection and friendship stretched back to their primary school days.

As the years passed, neither had the opportunity to see the other, and what began as a strong friendship gradually became a distant memory.

Despite the long separation of 15 years, they were still able to recognise themselves at the NYSC orientation camp.

Corps member posts moment he saw his primary school friend at NYSC camp after 15 years. Photo credit: @lightwave_art/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"NYSC made me reconnect with my primary school friend over 15 years now. In a strange environment surrounded by strangers I was scared like how did someone know my surname because he kept on calling my surname so I just looked up and boom Omo 15 years that’s crazy. I was walking and I heard someone call my surname and I was like ha who the hell will know my surname it’s can’t be me and I just said let me look up the boom I saw my guy omo I wan cry. In primary school na only surname we use," the video's caption read.

Reactions as corps member reunites with friend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their heartfelt reactions to the video posted via the lady's official account.

@Prettykelly01 said:

"There are some classmate, you still remember their name and surname."

@Red Flag said:

"And there's me that doesn't remember any of my primary school classmates."

@WAZIRICHIEF4 said:

"I miss man like obasi, miracle, Joshua, osaze Femi. If I jam any of them i go nearly craze (2006 fountain primary jikwoyi)."

@TEMI said:

"I pray this happens as m planning to leave for NYSC. I can't reach my primary school buddy Jabbar. I've been hoping to see him again."

@dorisnekky said:

"Me too I met my primary school class mate while serving omo I was so happy."

@Benny added:

"Na editorial board you dey."

Source: Legit.ng