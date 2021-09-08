The past few days have seen Nigerians commenting on the various social media dramas among celebrity couples.

A lot of people were actually caught unawares when actress Annie Idibia called out her singer husband 2baba over spending time with one of his baby mamas Pero among other allegations.

The matter led to a war of words between 2baba's younger brother Charles and Annie. Through it all, however, 2baba has remained silent.

Meanwhile, we cannot overlook the fact that the couple, in the past, has got many gushing over their love, including perfect photos and videos of them that make them goals.

Beautiful moments between Annie Idibia and 2baba. Photos: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng shares five lovey-dovey videos showing sweet moments between the couple.

1. 2baba holds Annie Idibia's shoes at the Headies award

The couple attended the 14th Headies Awards looking stunning. However, by the end of the event, it seemed Annie was tired of wearing her high-heeled shoes.

In the video below, 2baba was spotted holding Annie's shoes as they walked down the hallway of a hotel lobby.

2. 2baba reunites with Annie abroad

Weeks after being away from each other, the singer travelled abroad to see his excited wife. They couldn't stop touching and smiling at each other.

3. Soul mates

Annie Idibia shared a video with her husband saying sweet nothings to each other. The couple was smiling and laughing at each other.

4. Dance with the queen

Spotted with comedian Broda Shaggi, the couple happily danced and laughed at their dance steps.

5. Playful partners

The video shows that Annie and 2baba are not just couples but friends.

Annie Idibia cries out in a leaked audio recording

The drama between Annie Idibia and her husband 2baba is far from coming to an end as an audio recording of the actress has been spotted on social media.

Annie was in tears as she was heard shouting that she would scatter and ruin everything.

The mother of two, who was obviously in pain, was heard saying that her husband planned with his manager and fled to the US to see his baby mama Pero.

