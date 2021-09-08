Actress Tonto Dikeh has insisted that the only conversation she wants to have is to be congratulated

Noting that God saved her, the mother of one noted that she will take the drama with her ex-lover Kpokpogri up with the law

The actress seemed unmoved by the drama as she said that God saved her from what could have been worse

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the viral voice note released by her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the leaked audio recording revealed Tonto begging her ex-lover not to leave her, adding that their relationship which was a few months old was already facing a crisis.

Tonto Dikeh speaks on the leaked voice note with Kpokpogri. Photos: @tontolet, @kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh finally addresses the viral audio recording

When the audio was recorded, some Nigerians thought the audio recording was after Kpokpogri's drama with Tonto Dikeh.

The actress clarified the issue and said it was in the past and has nothing to do with the present.

Appreciating the love of her fans and some of her colleagues, the mother of one said every blackmailer would be brought to justice.

According to her, she knows the law and she is sure that it would take its full course.

Read her full post below:

Nigerians congratulate Tonto Dikeh

monicafriday1:

"Congratulations King T."

effixzzyboss:

"Love always. Congratulations only on this side."

estherene:

"God’s banner over you is love. God got you my king."

monicafriday1:

"God will always order your steps towards where you will be honored in Jesus name."

jecinta.xx:

"That man just enjoyed the fame finish...cause nobody knew he existed before...thank God you doing okay."

oloricali:

"Why would a “lover” record conversation with his partner in the first place??? That means he was piling bombs he’d use in future. Why would you even go into a relationship with the idea of recording conversations???? That means you’re not in the relationship to make it work for real. It’s just for the time being."

davidekwonna:

"Mama you will be fine. They can’t get you because immaturity is totally at play. I love your calmness and maturity. It shows you have nothing behind the scene."

Tonto Dikeh expresses gratitude as she breaks up with Kpokpogri

The actress was spotted in her Sunday outfit, her hands in the air with a big smile on her face.

The mother of one urged her followers to help her celebrate God as He always has her back. According to her, congratulation is the only valid conversation she wants to have.

In the chat, Tonto said she is grateful to a blog for exposing Kpokpogri. Tonto then prayed that the handler of the page will never know a better yesterday.

