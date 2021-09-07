As society continues to evolve, it is becoming glaring that people are now more willing to take more fashion risks than ever before.

While most women reserve fashion experiments for their everyday looks, there are those who see nothing wrong in going against the fashion tides on big, special days such as their wedding day.

The couple looked stunning on their big day. Photo credit: @focusstudio16

Source: Instagram

This was the case for a Tanzanian lady identified as Jesca, who recently got married to the love of her life.

While that was - unarguably - the highlight of her big day, something else stood out from her wedding day and that was her bridal team.

Bridesmaid in pantsuits

Dresses - and in some cases, jumpsuits - are common choices for bridesmaids in white wedding trains. This is why when photos of Jesca's girls rocking pantsuits surfaced online, they went viral.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The bridal team comprising of four gorgeous ladies rocking similar hairdos, saw them posing in beige pantsuits with black camisoles.

Swipe to see more below:

Bridal haircuts

For a lot of brides, getting their hair done is just as significant as their wedding dress. In Nigeria, a lot of brides often lean towards either rocking their long natural hair or going for wigs that can be styled to their desires.

Well, Daisy - a Tanzanian belle - made a beautiful bride on her wedding day when she showed up rocking her natural hair in a low cut.

However, she didn't just leave it at that, she added a bit of colour to her short locks to match her wedding look.

Barbie for a day

It is one thing to follow trends and pull off stylish looks. However, it takes a whole lot of self-awareness, confidence, and courage to go for the unconventional, especially on a big day like your wedding.

This is something Destiny can relate with, as wedding photos of the beautiful bride have shown. While most African brides tend to go for black, brown or other subtle hair colours to rock on their big day, Destiny did quite the opposite.

The beautiful bride rocked a bright green and blonde look for her wedding and she was unarguably a stunning sight to behold!

Source: Legit.ng News