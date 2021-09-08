A local guy, Sizwe Mahlaha, is trending on social media after launching a petrol station dance challenge

The Vaal-based guy, Sizwe, has shared a video clip of a petrol attendant doing his thing on the forecourt and has called on others to join the challenge

According to the reactions, many people users are prepared to go to a service station and share their dance skills on camera

Known as MrSizwe_Sir on various social media platforms, the funny guy is launching a dance challenge across the globe. The TikTok account holder just shared a video of a petrol attendant doing his thing on the dance floor while at work.

Sizwe Mahlaha is challenging all the petrol service station staffers and Mzansi locals to engage in the dance challenge. He says the video was captured at Total garage in De Deur just outside of Johannesburg.

The flamboyant and skilled dancer is having fun while waiting to serve a driver and he is tuning in to an Amapiano song. Sizwe wrote on TikTok:

“Bringing our own challenge to Tiktok, ALL SOUTH AFRICAN PETROL STATIONS, LET'S GO #mrsizwesir #vaaltiktok #KeepRising #TotalDeDeurChallenge.”

South Africans are keen to join the petrol station dance challenge. Image: @MrSizwe_Sir/UGC

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The post goes:

@Natty said:

“We want more.”

@Thato Immaculate said:

“Sizwe I’m coming to do it with you.”

@Moimoi361 said:

“Waiting to see this one.”

@Youngfendi0 said:

“Yesss.”

@Tycoon said:

“Oh yess boy.”

@Tumi Sentsomedi said:

“I’m coming to get dance lessons.”

@Katleho316 said:

“Hahaha, where is Mama Sizwe to see this one?”

@Skweiza said:

“Man I love your content. God bless you man, you are doing great.”

@DifedileQhathatsi said:

“Yes skeem ayeye.”

@Winnie Mphake said:

“Shapa chom yaka.”

@Robby said:

“I love this.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by Tunde Ednut which shows a white man dancing at a Nigerian wedding ceremony generated massive reactions on social media.

In a clip that has got people asking questions, the man pulled off smooth 'gbese' moves as he slugged it out with a lady on the dance floor.

His hand moves that synced with his leg composition were simply unmatched. The lady could not just keep up.

Source: Legit.ng