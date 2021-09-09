BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Jaypaul, recently took his affection for his co-star, Saskay, to another level

The young man spent some of his Abeg Naira to buy beautiful flowers for Saskay and he presented it to her in a grand gesture

The rest of the housemates cheered on as Jaypaul showered Saskay with accolades while presenting the bouquet to her

BBNaija season six housemate, Jaypaul, is obviously not taking the back seat when it comes to expressing his love for Saskay and he recently presented her with flowers.

It is no longer news that Saskay is in a sort of ‘triangle’ with Jaypaul and Cross as both men continue to try to win her over.

However, Jaypaul seems to be in the lead going by how he and Saskay got closer in recent times.

BBNaija’s Jaypaul gifts Saskay flowers. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

The BBNaija house was filled with applause and laughter when Jaypaul brought a bouquet of flowers that he had bought for Saskay.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The young man then walked up to Saskay who was blushing and said sweet words to her as he presented the flowers.

According to him, she deserves to get flowers every day and is the definition of brains and beauty.

In his words:

“I think you deserve flowers every day. I think you’re a definition of brains and beauty, you’re a definition of black goddess, and you’re a girl on fire.”

See the video below:

So sweet of Jaypaul

It wasn’t long before Jaypaul’s romantic gesture to Saskay went viral on social media and became a topic of discussion.

A number of people were in awe of their relationship while others wondered how Cross took it. Read some of their comments below:

Lydienne5:

“It’s Cross washing plates for me .”

_Akabuogu87:

“I wan see cross face ooo .”

Its_aisheeypearl:

“That’s so sweet.”

Jokemide:

“Werey no sell him music oo..na flower he go dey buy girl. None of u can never be like LAYCON❤️,lai lai(smh).”

Apparel_byronniejane:

“❤️❤️this is so sweet of u jaypaul .”

Interesting.

I've vowed not to let a man spend the night in my bed - Saskay tells Cross

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Saskay, recently shared her opinion about sharing a bed with a male housemate on the reality show.

In a recent conversation she had with Cross, the 21-year-old made it known that she promised herself not to spend the night in a man’s bed or let him spend the night in hers.

Speaking further, Saskay noted that while she and a male housemate can have conversations on each other’s bed, when it’s time to sleep, one of both parties should return to their own bed.

Source: Legit Newspaper