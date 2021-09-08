Governor Nyesom Wike has reached out to the United Nations and other world bodies to closely monitor President Muhammadu Buhari

He pleaded with the UN and other world bodies to help check the activities of the president during the 2023 elections

Wike who is advocating for credible electoral process in Nigeria, appreciates the UN envoy for their selfless service to the development of the state

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the United Nations and other world bodies to mount pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari, to conduct free and fair elections in 2023.

The governor made this appeal during a Working visit by the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The Punch reported that Wike specifically urged the United Nations agencies to continue to advocate for a free, fair and transparent electoral process in Nigeria.

Nigerian Governor tells United Nations to monitor President Buhari, discloses reason.

Source: Facebook

Wike who spoke through his deputy, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, said Rivers state believes that strengthening democratic institutions was the way to go.

He said:

“In all our activities, we always operate democratically. In the last two Local Government elections we have had, we had inclusiveness of women not only as Vice Chairmen, but also councillors.

The governor expressed regrets that at a time when the country was moving on digital form, she could not pass an electronic transmission of results, which, according to him, would curb insecurity in the country.

Wike added that:

“Like you have rightly said, this country has a good role to play in the West African scene. We are condemning what is happening in Guinea. We spoke against what is happening in Mali so we have to demonstrate it here. We cannot allow this country to go into 2023 elections, without the electronic voting passed as a Bill; we cannot.

“Please, use whatever advocacy level you can use. I think this is the time to speak loud and clear, because the stability of a democratic nation all over the world is based on its electoral proces. And if the electoral process continues to be insincere and continues to be non-transparent, there cannot be any peace.”

Governor Wike who insisted that his administration was interested in the socio-economic development of Rivers people, expressed delight for the partnership between the State Government and the UN.

He thanked the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and his team for their selfless service in the State.

In his remarks the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said her visit to Rivers State was to reinforce the partnership between the United Nations and the Rivers state Government.

He said such partnership, at present, will address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals to build back better; and continue to create durable solutions for economic transformation in the State, adding that several UN agencies have on-going programmes in Rivers State.

The UN envoy commended the Governor for his administration’s commitment to better the lots of the Rivers People.

It would be recalled that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar met with Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt to reconcile their differences ahead of the 2023 general elections, The Nation report indicate.

Atiku’s visit to Wike was the first since he reportedly outsmarted the Governor to emerge presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Wike’s preferred aspirant and Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal in 2015.

It was recently reported that Wike and Atiku were in separate camps in the battle for the fate of Prince Uche Secondus as National Chairman of PDP.

PDP Crisis: David Mark, Saraki, Others Meet Wike, Asks Governor to Withdraw Case Against Secondus

Earlier, some party loyalist are apparently dissatisfied with the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the members of the party's reconciliation committee led by a former Senate president, David Mark, have visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

The report indicates that Mark and seven other members on Tuesday, August 31, held talks with Governor Wike over the crisis in the party for about three and a half hours.

Legit.ng gathered that the members tabled a three-point agenda, including asking him to prevail on Rivers PDP members to withdraw the court case which led to the suspension of Prince Uche Secondus as national chairman, seeking his opinion on how to move the party forward and reconciliation with Secondus.

