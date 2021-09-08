A young lady was accidentally switched with another baby in a hospital in La Rioja

However, after a DNA test, the truth was finally revealed about the swap which the hospital termed 'human error'

The two babies were born five hours apart at the hospital but were handed to the wrong families when being discharged

In 2002, two babies were born in a hospital in La Rioja, only five hours apart. The two babies were, however, handed to the wrong families after an accidental error.

Illustration of a mother lovingly cuddling her newborn child. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

For 19 years, these families raised these kids thinking they were their biological family until a DNA test proved them wrong.

The parents raised one child, and another was raised by a woman she believed was her grandmother.

DNA results reveal the truth

According to a report by the Guardian, the switch was discovered four years ago after the grandmother complained that the father was not taking up his responsibilities in raising his child.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

To prove that this girl was indeed his child, a DNA test was conducted, and the shocking news was revealed.

An investigation was launched into the matter, and all findings pointed at the only other baby that might have been swapped with her at birth.

According to Sara Alba, La Rioja’s regional health chief, the systems were different and weren't as computerised as they are now.

She said:

“It was a human error and we haven’t been able to find out who was to blame."

The complainant’s lawyer, José Sáez Morga, was quoted by the Guardian saying that the 19-year-old client was seeking the sum of €3m (N1,458,412,801.80) in damages because she had suffered 'negligence so serious that it speaks for itself'.

The child is not his

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Eguveso Enifome, went online to cry out after a 7-year-old child said to be his was found out not to be after a DNA test.

Enifome in one of the several videos he shared on his Facebook page, however, admitted that he was intimate with the woman before she got pregnant.

He said he was shocked when he was informed after the baby was two years old that the kid is his.

Source: Legit.ng