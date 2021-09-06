Akwasi, a 52-year-old taxi driver in Kumasi was rescued by two boys when he nearly drowned during a flood

A video of the incident went viral a few days later, with many praising the teenagers who were responsible for the heroic act

The two boys, 13-year-old Israel Ackah, and 16-year-old Chrisman Antwi have finally been unmasked in a video

On August 22, 2021, a taxi driver named Akwasi was trapped in the middle of a flood in the Ashanti Region after he managed to get on top of his car that was fast getting submerged in the water.

Unluckily for Akwasi, he slipped off the top of the taxi and the water started moving him away with the debris.

Thirteen-year-old Israel Ackah and 16-year-old Chrisman Antwi ran to the rescue of the driver and were able to pick him up to safety in a video that went viral a few days later.

Not all heroes wear capes. Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Ibrahim Abubakar, of , visited the two heroes recently to interview them for the first time on what moved them to risk their lives and save the 52-year-old man.

According to Israel, he had witnessed somebody die from a similar incident in the past and was willing to put everything on the line in order to prevent that from happening again.

Chrisman, on the other hand, mentioned that he felt a great sense of responsibility to help rescue the drowning man.

Akwasi, the 52-year-old, mentioned that he would have lost his life if not for the intervention of the two young heroes because he did not know how to swim and was scared to death.

Watch the full video showing the interview with all three individuals below

