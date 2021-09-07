Twin girls were born conjoined at the back of the head and thus couldn't face each other, but their story has changed for good

After a 12-hour operation at the Soroka University Medical Center in Beer Sheva, doctors separated the two

This was a first of a kind surgery in the whole of Israel and only 20 of this type of procedure have been performed in the world

It was a surreal moment for 12-month-old conjoined twin girls when they finally got to see each other for the first time since birth.

Soroka University Medical Center where conjoined twins were successfully separated. Photo: Soroka University Medical Center.

According to a report by NBC News, the twins were born conjoined at the back of the head.

Such surgeries are so rare, only 20 of those have been performed in the world. So for Israel, it was a first.

12-hour surgery

After 12 hours, the surgery was successful, and the twin girls could face each other for the first time.

Mickey Gideon, director of pediatric neurosurgery at Soroka Medical Center who led the surgery, told NBC News:

The twin girls whose names were not revealed were among the youngest twins ever.

“Whenever you have two babies attached together with their brains and the vessels supplying the brains, it makes it even more complex and impossible for us neurosurgeons to expect and to know how to deal with it.”

Gideon said he wanted to perform the surgery before the age of 1, an important developmental year.

The girls are now recovering well, and they are neurologically okay.

Gideon said:

“Cognitively we can’t estimate yet. We have to wait and examine them and see what happens.”

The girls were placed in the same crib after the surgery, where they got to interact facing each other since birth.

Conjoined twins separated in 1999 meet lead surgeon on TV for the 1st time

In similar news, formerly conjoined twins, Lydia and Linda Awui, reunited with the lead surgeon who spearheaded their breakthrough surgery in 1999 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The twins were joined from the lower portion of their chest and abdomen and shared a common liver, as well as other vital organs.

The lead surgeon, Dr Winfred Mensah Hodasi, now 82 years old, performed the surgery for four and half hours with help from his team.

