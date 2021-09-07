The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has unveiled its Strategic Vision Implementation Plan (2021-2025)

The NCC also unveiled a new media channel and a compendium of speeches by its Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta

At the event, the minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Pantami, stated that security is the priority of the sector

FCT, Abuja - The minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Pantami, has disclosed that the telecommunications sector prioritises security over economic benefits.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday, September 7 in Abuja during the official launch of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) 2021-2026, podcast, and a compendium of the speeches of its Executive Vice-Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta.

Minister Pantami says security trumps economic benefits in the ICT sector. Photo credit: Isa Pantami

Source: Facebook

Professor Pantami said that the telecoms sector does not joke with security, adding that while aiding the security institutions, the sector even compromises the economic benefits that should have accrued to it.

He said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We have even been compromising the economic progress of our sector because of our aim in supporting security institutions.

“At any point in time in the telecommunications sector, our position is that security takes precedence over economic benefits. Security is our priority followed by economic benefits. But if two things can be pursued; this one is our priority.”

He said although phone conversations are constitutionally confidential, the 2015 Cybercrime Act empowers the NCC to intercept them.

Speaking on the SVP, Prof. Danbatta said the need to re-invigorate the commission and take it to the greater heights informed the development of new

He said the commission took into consideration the several notable advancements in the Nigerian telecommunication industry within the last five years as well as the current global realities in designing the plan.

He said the establishment of the NCC podcast is in line with its strategic initiatives to boost the corporate image and visibility of the commission via the adoption of innovative channels of communication by developing audio and content to reach out to its publics.

He noted that as the chief regulator of the telecoms sector, he had the opportunity to deliver several speeches and make presentations both locally and internationally.

He added that in order to preserve these speeches for historical reference, they have been carefully selected and compiled in the book titled: “Catalysing Nigeria’s Socio-Economic Transformation through Broadband Infrastructure.”

Communications ministry generated over N1trn revenue in two years - Pantami

Meanwhile, the ministry of communications and digital economy has said it generated N1.054 trillion as revenue for the federal government in two years.

According to the minister, the digital economy sector played a huge role in lifting the country out of recession, with ICT recording the highest growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020.

He said the initiatives of the ministry are geared towards supporting the federal government in its 3 main focus areas- economy, security, and anti-corruption.

Pantami honoured again

Legit.ng recently reported that Pantami bagged the most outstanding minister of the year 2021 award presented by Elite Exclusive magazine.

The organisers say the minister was singled out for the honour based on an online poll it conducted.

The award according to the magazine was in recognition of the exceptional role the minister is playing in sustaining ICT exponential growth, digitization of Nigeria's emerging economy, and also positioning Nigeria’s digital economy sector on the path of sustainable national development.

Source: Legit