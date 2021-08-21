The minister of communications and digital economy has revealed the huge amount generated by his ministry

According to him, the sector played a huge role in lifting the country out of recession in recent times

Going further, the minister said that initiatives of the ministry are geared towards supporting the federal government in its 3 main focus areas- economy, security and anti-corruption

In what can be described as a landmark achievement, the federal ministry of communications and digital economy under Isa Pantami has generated N1.054 trillion as revenue for the federal government in two years.

This was disclosed by Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy in Abuja, The Cable reports.

According to him, the digital economy sector played a huge role in lifting the country out of recession, with ICT recording the highest growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020.

He said:

“The initiatives of the ministry are geared towards supporting the federal government in its 3 main focus areas- economy, security and anti-corruption."

“Additionally, the ministry and its parastatals have generated over N1 trillion for the federal government in less than 2 years, this translates to an average of about N44 Billion every month or over N1.4 Billion every day.”

“Furthermore, over ninety four billion naira *N94,000,000,000) was generated for the federal government and approved by the national assembly in line with relevant laws, as part of the 2020 appropriation for personnel, capital projects, capacity building, interventions, etc."

