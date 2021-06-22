Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has been honoured for the great strides and landmark achievements of the digital economy sector

Experts say under his supervision, there have been monumental growth in the hitherto dormant sector

A media organisation has honoured the minister, noting that he is the best among his peers in the Buhari-led government

FCT, Abuja - Dr Isa Pantami has bagged the most outstanding minister of the year 2021 award presented by Elite Exclusive magazine.

The organisers say the minister of communications and digital economy was singled out for the honour based on an online poll it conducted.

Dr Pantami has been selected as the most outstanding minister of the year. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The award according to the magazine was in recognition of the exceptional role the minister is playing in sustaining ICT exponential growth, digitization of Nigeria's emerging economy and also positioning Nigeria’s digital economy sector on the path of sustainable national development.

It noted that under the leadership of Dr Pantami, Nigeria reverberated its place as the giant of Africa and leaders in innovation.

The organisers also stated that smart agriculture, smart education, ICT innovation and entrepreneurship, indigenous content development are giving a top priority under the leadership of Dr Pantami, in line with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari's local content policy.

The organisers also said in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 22:

“Within a space of 1 year, Dr Pantami has commissioned over 55 digital economy projects that spread across all the 36 states of Nigeria.

“Notable among them include; National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Abuja, ICT Innovation and Incubation Centre, University of Port Harcourt, Emergency Communication Centre, Owerri, ATBU ICT Innovation Hub, Bauchi, and the Digital Economy Centre, Ekiti.”

Leadership newspaper reports that the organisers further hailed Dr Pantami for deploying his leadership skills to position the ICT sector as the fastest growing sector in 2020, recording 14.70 per cent growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The magazine also said among other efforts of the minister is the commissioning of emergency communication centres across the country.

Recall that about a month ago, the minister was also conferred the most outstanding minister of the year award.

The award was given to Dr. Pantami by the People and Power Magazine.

The management of the magazine said the award was in recognition of the laudable policies developed by the ministry of communications and digital economy under Pantami.

Meanwhile, President Buhari on Thursday, May 6 received his National Identity Number, NIN card from Dr. Pantami.

The president received the card during the launch of the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector & Revised National Identity Policy for Sim Card Registration held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, President Buhari said the objectives of his administration in the areas of security, economic development, and anti-corruption align with the policies initiated by the ministry of communications and digital economy.

Source: Legit