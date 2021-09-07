President Muhammadu Buhari's home state, Katsina, is no doubt a hotbed of banditry and kidnapping

Foth the umpteenth, the criminals dealt a very devastating blow in the state which has been ravaged by their evil activities

This time, the gunmen succeeded in abducting the retired director of the NBC, Alhaji Ahmed Abdulkadir and his daughter

There is palpable fear in most parts of Katsina state as some armed criminals on Monday, September 6, abducted Alhaji Ahmed Abdulkadir, a retired director off the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and his 15-year-old daughter, Laila.

Punch reports that both Abdulkadir and Laila were kidnapped in the night of Monday when the assailants raided Bakori Housing Units in the state.

The AK 47-wielding kidnappers also abducted three other residents of the Danja local government area of the state who were later rescued by local guards after a gun duel with the criminals, Daily Trust added.

Most armed bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me, says Gov Masari

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state said most bandits were of the Fulani ethnic stock as himself, adding that they speak Fulfulde and profess the same religious beliefs with him. He said many northerners might not like his revelation but maintained that his disclosure remains the truth.

The governor made the comment while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.

His words:

“They are the same people like me, who speak the same language like me, who profess the same religious beliefs like me.

“So, what we have here on ground are bandits; they are not aliens, they are people we know, they are people that have been living with us for 100 of years.

“The infiltration we have from some West African countries and north African countries are also people of the Fulani extraction.

“Majority of those involved in this banditry are Fulanis whether it is palatable or it is not palatable but that is the truth. I am not saying 100% of them are Fulani but majority of them are, and these are people who live in the forest and their main occupation is rearing of cattle.”

