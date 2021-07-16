Nigerian singer, Kcee and his brother, Emoney, recently announced their arrival at Oba in Anambra for the burial of Obi Cubana's mother

A video shared on the singer's page shows the brothers alongside Ubi Franklin arriving at the airport and then moving in a long convoy

Kcee in the Instagram caption likened their arrival in Anambra to that of the famed movie, Coming To Anambra

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The burial of Obi Cubana's mother will undoubtedly leave a mark on the people of Anambra state as well as on social media.

Kcee and Emoney arrived Anambra in grand style. Photo credit: @iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

Joining the celebrity guests for the ceremony are Nigerian singer, Kcee and his brother, Emoney alongside Ubi Franklin.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share a video that captured their arrival after they touched down Anambra, and then their trip to Oba in a grand convoy which included tow bikers and a police van.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Sharing the video, Kcee captioned:

"Kcee and @iam_emoney1 coming to oba is like coming to America. Are you ready for tomorrow’s movie?"

See post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check on your girlfriends this weekend - Kanayo O Kanayo

Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O Kanayo, is among the many celebrities who attended the much talked about burial ceremony of club owner, Obi Cubana's mother.

In a recent video shared on his Instagram page, the actor addressed his male fans about the whereabouts of their girlfriends.

According to KOK, if their girlfriend claimed they were going home for the weekend, chances are, they all came for the burial which is taking place at Oba in Anambra state.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

The grand burial ceremony

All is set to leave no stone unturned as Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana prepares to give his late mum a befitting burial in Anambra state.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the entrepreneur shared videos of the moments cows gifted to him by friends got delivered to him.

His former employee, Chiefpriest, outdid himself as he sent a trailer load of almost 50 cows to the amazement of many.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit