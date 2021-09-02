BBNaija housemates Boma and Tega has got Nigerians talking again after a video of them was spotted online

The video showed the moment the reality stars locked their lips as they were paired together during a house task

Many Nigerians were not pleased with the actions of the housemates as they urged others to ensure they are evicted

It looks like BBNaija stars Tega and Boma will keep doing what will make Nigerians talk about them

Boma's IG handler recently shared a video showing the moment ex-Head Of House kissed Tega during a toothpaste presentation.

BBNaija: Tega and Boma kiss during a toothpaste presentation. Photos: @bomaakpore

Boma and Tega's IG handler react as the housemates kiss

In the video, Boma and Tega were carrying out their tasks as fast as possible. Later in the video, the housemates kissed.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Boma's IG handler hailed him as a fine man, adding that posing and kissing come naturally to him.

Watch the video below:

As expected, the video drew reactions from Nigerians, including Tega's IG handler who is assumed to be her husband.

Tega's handler told Boma's to come out to fight but the latter begged him.

BBNaija: Tega's handler reacts to and Boma's handler's post on their recent task. Photos: @bomaakpore

Boma's handler did not seem to be fazed about Tega's confrontation as he shared another video of the housemates sealing their presentation with a kiss.

Watch the video again:

Check out other people's reactions

queenesosita:

"I don't know how I feel. Is it ok to be indifferent? For reasons beyond me I'm not mad at either of them."

progress_enwelunta:

"Dem dey talk the one wey she do before, she still another one join.. ah!"

primp_it_up:

"This one don forget anything marriage oh, Wahala."

nkn_abena:

"arhlemme come and be going erh."

uzotima:

"I present to you your roĺe models."

sacollectionz:

"#bomteg match made in hell."

caroline_mavuso:

"Unbelievable!!! Sacrificing their their dignity just like that!!"

tgworld.ng:

"Tega done marry for bbn house ... Bomteg2021."

lizzy_0001_:

"The housemates are even ashamed on their behalf, so irritating."

macheddar19:

"Tega found love after her marriage, no be juju be that."

prinzeprosper:

"Una still get mind kiss again after una presentation abi."

Tega's husband reacts to the housemate making out with Boma

In a now-deleted post, he opened up about their marriage, revealing things haven't been smooth between them.

According to him, his wife may have acted a certain way in the house because he had cheated on her - an act that threatened to end their marriage.

However, regardless of everything, Ajmoney revealed he still loves Tega and would do anything to support her dreams.

