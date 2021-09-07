Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, recently shared an act she cannot stand but a lot of other people seem to enjoy

According to Omoni, she dislikes witchcraft which she described as rejoicing at the misfortune of others

The movie star added that rejoicing at people’s downfall was the highest form of witchcraft in existence

Much-loved Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, recently started a conversation on social media where she asked her fans to share something they could not stand even when others seemed to condone it.

To start things off, the movie star made hers known. According to Omoni, she does not like witchcraft. Explaining further, she added that the highest form of witchcraft was rejoicing at the misfortune of others.

Actress Omoni Oboli says she cannot stand witchcraft. Photos: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“Hmmm…witchcraft! And that’s specifically people who rejoice at other people’s misfortune. That’s the highest form of witchcraft ♀️.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See her post below:

Fans and colleagues share things they cannot stand

After Omoni shared her great dislike, some of her colleagues and fans also shared theirs. Read some of their comments below:

Alex_unusual:

“Seafood.”

Moyolawalofficial:

“Hypocrisy i just don't get it.”

Georginaonuoha:

“Big Brother Nigeria.”

Iam_henryprincess:

“Jealousy instead I'll admire you.”

Bbkbeddings:

“Bullying. Especially on the gram. It's something I can never understand. They seem to have something negative to say about everything. God help us.”

Uyota_condo:

“I can't stand seeing onions in my food, whatever you do, blend it!”

sncshoesnbags:

"Mocking other peoples struggles."

Interesting.

Actor Zubby Michael celebrates sister

Popular Nigerian movie star, Zubby Michael, recently took to social media to brag about his kid sister, Cynthia Egwu, after she achieved a great feat in her career.

The young lady who was decorated by superior officers was celebrated by her big brother on his verified Instagram page

Zubby shared a photo of his sister looking brilliant in her uniform and accompanied it with a caption explaining how she was different from other ladies.

According to him, his sister chose to be useful instead of being desperate for fame or selling her body to men.

Source: Legit.ng