BBNaija season 6 star, Tega, was recently questioned by some of her co-stars after she kissed fellow housemate, Boma

In response to their questions, the mother of one said her husband already agreed for her to do anything on the show apart from s*x

Yousef who seemed surprised at Tega’s revelation said he admires her husband’s understanding nature

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Tega has continued to surprise fans of the show over her closeness with her co-star, Boma. Some of the other housemates also recently questioned her on it.

During one of the tasks on the show, Tega once again kissed Boma in the full glare of her fellow housemates.

After the task, Yousef told Tega that her husband would have seen the kiss she shared with Boma. However, the mother of one seemed unfazed.

BBNaija's Tega reacts after Yousef questioned her kiss with Boma during a task. Photos: @its_tegadominic, @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

According to her, her husband already agreed that she could do anything on the show as long as she wasn’t going to sleep with any housemate.

Speaking further, Tega added that she recognises that the BBNaija show is a game and she is playing it. She added that there are judgmental people who watch the show and would ask why she joined knowing she is a married woman.

The mother of one added that things are different on the show and people need to do things so as not to be called boring by viewers. Tega said she is also a good actor and needs to play things out because she doesn’t have a choice.

In response to Tega’s explanation, Yousef noted that her husband is understanding. According to him, he admires that level of understanding.

See the video below:

Fans react

Tega who made headlines in recent times on social media over her closeness with Boma also drew series of reactions over her conversation with Yousef.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Angeenneoma:

“But Mike didn't do anything and he got to top 5.”

Belva_molah:

“Poor Yousef just Dey wonder.”

Mercydamsel2000:

“He said he admired that understanding no be God when be that.”

Esteem_partyz:

“It's Yousef being worried for me.”

Thethriftstoreng:

“Always what the viewers will say ! Stupidity everywhere from this girl sha ! Was mike not married? He was always active, infant he had so many screen time back then. She is speaking in the nonsense, this is why people want you out now. I don’t blame her when viewers too last season se*x was content and highlight , that is what this lady is following now , but head pass head , tega this one don go against you in the outside world like this o .”

Interesting.

Tega tells Queen to mind her business

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye fans recently had more to talk about after Queen’s conversation with Tega that was about their male co-star, Boma.

Sometime during the show, Queen was heard talking to Tega and showing concern about her newfound closeness with Boma.

Queen proceeded to warn Tega to beware while reminding her of how he treated her and Angel. It was also gathered that the housemate reminded her co-star that she was a married woman.

