An emerging video has captured a Nigerian man show up at a hospital and do something unusual on a patient

The happy man left guests and patients at the hospital awestruck as he rained N100 notes on a new mother and a recently born baby

Some social media users expressed fear that spraying money on a newborn could be unhealthy, others wondered why he made such a gesture

A Nigerian man was the centre of attention at a hospital as he celebrated a new mother and a baby.

In a video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, the man with a bag across his shoulder faced a woman who delivered a baby and rained wads of N100 notes on her.

The man did the gesture with smile on his face Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

The woman laid on the hospital bed speechless as the money covered the bed area.

After the woman, he proceeded to spray the same currency denomination on a newborn while guests and other patients looked on.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the motive behind his action as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the man's action

@oriakueternal reacted:

"Putting dirty money on a new born...Aba made obi cubana"

@berbarito said

"He no fit carry bundle give her ? Abi who wan pack money like this I just Dey ask."

@ajekpakomistress11 stated

"After spraying money No forget to do DNA "

@mazisaintbruno commented:

"Abuse. U get money and she stays in that dirty ward like public compound for Ajegunle. U no pay for private ward."

Woman gifted bag of rice, yam and other items after putting to bed at a bus park

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman got rewarded with a bag of rice and other items after giving birth at a bus park.

An aide to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Maria Ude Nwachi, revealed the news on her Facebook page as she shared photos.

According to her, the woman who hails from Enugu state has been believing in God for a male child, seeing that their first six children are girls.

Maria said that the couple kept unwavering hope in God that He is able to answer their prayers for a male child. When she became pregnant with her male child, doctors said that it would not be a normal birth but through a caesarean section (CS).

Source: Legit Nigeria