A waitress, Megan King, has warmed people's hearts on social media after showing kindness to a recently widowed customer

The waitress noticed that the customer was a bit sad when she was eating and she decided to walk up to her and engage the woman in conversation

When the customer left, the waitress found a touching note the former left for her which made her cry

A waitress identified as Megan King wept after a recently widowed customer left her an appreciation note that revealed that she lost her husband.

How it all started

The widowed customer walked into the restaurant alone and appeared to be a bit sad as she ate. Megan, who was in the middle of her shift, noticed the woman and tried to engage her in conversation, @globalpositivenews reports.

Megan King was emotional after reading a note from a widowed customer. Photo credit: @globalpositivenews

Source: UGC

According to Megan, she and the woman chatted for a few minutes and the latter told her she was almost 70 years old.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In Megan's words:

"About halfway through her meal, it started to slow down so we chatted for a few minutes. Small talk, nothing too deep. She told me she was almost 70 and has been slowing down a bit."

A touching note and a tip

The woman left a touching note on her table alongside the money she had tipped Megan before leaving the restaurant.

In the note, the woman thanked Megan for her service and disclosed that it was the first time she was eating out alone since she lost her husband.

Megan said:

"As soon as I read that she'd lost her husband, I lost it. I had to use the restroom to get myself together enough to tend to my other tables even though I really didn't have time to take a rest."

Social media reacts

Reacting, @fabidu10 said:

"You never know what somebody else is going through so be patient and kind."

@_shady_lane_ commented:

"This is an example of what it means when someone says “ it takes a village “. Just being nice, bring in the moment…"

@shootintheshitwithsheri wrote:

"Small acts of kindness make the world go round."

@creativeheart4

"You may never know how much a kind act will change someone’s life!"

Kind lady buys warm meal for a homeless woman asking for leftovers

In other news, a woman in the United States has warmed people's hearts by showing compassion to a homeless woman begging diners for their leftovers at a restaurant in California.

The woman identified as Carmen Mendez said the lady begging approached people at Raising Canes to give her their leftovers instead of thrashing them, but they ignored her and decided to throw the leftovers away.

The young woman, who was at the restaurant with her boyfriend, was heartbroken that people showed no compassion to the elderly woman.

Carmen decided to show compassion by buying the woman a fresh meal; this was after she gave the homeless woman her leftover.

Source: Legit