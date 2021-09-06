A young lady, Oyewo Oyenike, said she triumphed over the challenges life threw in her path after she got pregnant in school

Oyenike revealed she went ahead to become the only black obstetrician and gynaecologist in Belarus and also got permanent residency

Many Nigerians took to her comment section to congratulate her and tell the lady her life story is inspiring

A Nigerian lady, Oyewo Oyenike Noimot, has gone online to narrate her life story and how she overcame all her struggles.

In a post on her LinkedIn page, Oyenike revealed that she is the only black-skinned obstetrician and gynaecologist consultant in Belarus.

Oyewo Oyenike Noimot has asked people never to give up on their dreams. Photo source: LinkedIn/Oyewo Oyenike Noimot

A child and graduation

The lady said she did all that despite the fact that she got pregnant in her second year in medical school when she was between 19 and 20 years old.

The lady stated that she had to hustle to finish school with a child and also face the many challenges along the way.

She is multi-skilled

Oyenike added that she was able to get permanent residence in Belarus, a feat that is considered big by many. Aside from being a medical professional, she is also a caterer, fashion designer, and hairstylist.

The young Nigerian lady, therefore asked people never to give up on their dreams, saying God will always show up for them.

At the time of writing this report, her post has gathered hundreds of comments. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

R A G said:

"This is an impressive story Ms. Noimot, good gracious! I believe your story will challenge a lot of ladies out there who feel they haven't got anything to offer to the world."

Godwin Mark said:

"Amazing accomplishments. Your story is inspiring. Keep sharing. And Godspeed with the book."

Abdulrasaq Sambo said:

"Congratulations and well done. You just demonstrated that when given the support, women can achieve what they set out to achieve, with determination and hard work."

