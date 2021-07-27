A woman in the United States identified as Carmen Mendez has displayed how people can be kind to strangers

The kindhearted woman said she watched as people ignored a homeless woman who was begging them for their leftovers at a restaurant

Carmen decided to show compassion by buying the woman a fresh meal; this was after she gave the homeless woman her leftover

A woman in the United States has warmed people's hearts by showing compassion to a homeless woman begging diner for their leftovers at a restaurant in California.

The woman identified as Carmen Mendez said the woman approached people at Raising Canes to give her their leftovers instead of thrashing them, but they ignored her and decided to throw the leftovers away, Understanding Compassion reports.

Carmen Mendez showed compassion to a homeless woman in California. Photo credit: Understanding Compassion

Carmen is heartbroken

The young woman, who was at the restaurant with her boyfriend, was heartbroken that people showed no compassion to the elderly woman.

In her words:

“Not one person said yes, they all ignored her and threw it away… it broke my heart…”

When she and her boyfriend finished eating, they couldn't find the homeless woman, but she heard a voice behind her as she was about thrashing her leftover.

Carmen buys a fresh meal for the homeless woman

The woman asked for the leftover and Carmen handed it over to her. But she realised that she needed to buy her a fresh meal, which she did.

In her words:

“That hug she gave me was like a hug I had never felt… those tears she shed were felt deep in my heart… I held her tight and let her let it out…I just held her."

According to the kindhearted woman, she will never forget that moment in her life.

