Nollywood’s Sikirat Sindodo had nothing but glowing words for her aged mother in a birthday post dedicated to her

The actress pointed out how she spent years hustling and not paying attention to how the years rolled by

Sindodo went on to wish her mother a happy birthday as fans and colleagues in the industry also joined her in the celebration

Nollywood film star Tayo Odueke popularly known as Sikirat Sindodo has dedicated a special post to her dear mother on social media to celebrate her new age.

The actress shared a video mash-up of the celebrant and accompanied the clip with a long and emotional note.

Sindodo in her post pointed out how she has been torn in different places trying to make a living and not paying attention to how the years rolled by.

The actress said she has spent years being so busy and not taking note of how her mother is getting older.

Her post read in part:

"Am quite emotional this morning Asking myself where I was when my Mum was growing so old? I was close yet so far♀️Busy hustling to make ends meet and not knowing time was ticking."

In a different portion of her post, the doting daughter wished her parent a happy birthday celebration and showered words of prayers on her.

She wrote:

"May Almighty Allah continue to grant you longliife in good health & wealth Insha Allah And happy birthday to my little man.LLNP May you be a blessing to your generation now & beyond."

See her post below:

Fans celebrate with Sikirat Sindodo

Fans and colleagues of the film star did not leave the celebration to her as they also flooded her comment section with lovely birthday messages for the celebrant.

Read messages spotted below:

opeyemi_aiyeola1 said:

"Wishing mummy a happy birthday. May she continue to be blessed with divine health, peace n all-round joy."

kolawoleajeyemi said:

"Happy birthday mummy wa E je ounje omo pepepe."

kemiafolabiadesipe said:

"Grandmaaaaaa sweet mother, happy birthday ma, LLNP Ma Sha Allah e tun bo pe pe laye, e Jeun omo pe. Amin. Many happy returns."

iamkemikorede said:

"Happy birthday my golden mother igba Odun Odun Kan ni maami ❤️❤️❤️❤️ we love you."

