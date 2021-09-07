Kind Boy Who Used His Savings of N45k to Pay for Crying Woman's Groceries Gifted over N15m by People
NG People News

Kind Boy Who Used His Savings of N45k to Pay for Crying Woman's Groceries Gifted over N15m by People

by  Victor Duru
  • A boy's life experienced huge financial transformation after his kind gesture to a crying customer at a retail where he worked
  • John Lopez Jr. worked as a cashier at the store and was touched when a female customer couldn't paid for groceries she had picked
  • Lopez Jr. out of compassion comforted the crying woman and used $110 N45k from his savings to offset her bill

Join our charity initiatives on Legit.ng Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A teenager became a millionaire in an instant thanks to the kindness he showed a poor woman.

Cross Map reports that John Lopez Jr. worked as a cashier at Wallmart retail store in America when he encountered the distressed lady.

Boy gets over N15m from people after using his N45k savings to pay for woman's groceries
The boy's kind gesture made him richer in millions Photo Credit; Screengrabs from YouTube video shared by CBS DFW
Source: UGC

The woman had picked groceries but sobbed as she couldn't settle the bills.

Legit.ng gathered that the 19-year-old came to her rescue by using his savings to pay for the woman's $110 (N45k) purchase.

Read also

Stranger clears the bill of young man after hearing him tell cashier he worked hard to help mum

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His kind gesture made way for him

It was said that a lady who witnessed the incident to a snap of the lad and shared his story on social media.

The story inspired people to start a GoFundMe campaign for him.

The campaign got numerous donations well over $37,000 (N15,226,240).

Lopez. Jr said his parents taught him to help people in need

Lopez Jr. has stated that he learnt kindness from his parents who taught him to help someone in need and raise a downcast fellow up.

In an interview with CBS News, he said:

“My parents basically taught me if someone needs help you should be able to help them and if someone is down, bring them up.”

It is noteworthy that the incident was recorded in 2018.

Read also

Kind young lady put smiles on Oyinbo boy's face, buys him N74k shoes he couldn't afford, the kid's dad cried

Young lady surprises Oyinbo boy with N74k shoes he couldn't afford

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady had put smiles on the face of an Oyinbo boy as she bought him shoes he couldn't afford at a mall.

Understanding Compassion reported that the young black student identified as Tinyia Frank was shopping at a mall in Ohio, USA when she had the encounter with the lad named Jordan.

Tinyia was shopping for a pair of shoes that would match her pants when she saw the sad-looking boy with his dad.

Upon learning what the situation was, told him to take any shoe of his choosing. Jordan eventually settled for a $180 (N74k) which the young lady surprisingly paid for.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel