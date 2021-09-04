A young black student melted the hearts of a man and made him shed tears after surprising his son with shoes of $180 (N74k)

The young lady named Tinyia Frank was at the mall to get a pair shoes that would match her shorts when she met the Oyinbo boy

The Oyinbo boy was at the mall with his dad to purchase basketball sneakers for his basketball team engagements but was not financially buoyant

A young lady put smiles on the face of an Oyinbo boy following her kind gesture to him at a shopping mall.

Understanding Compassion reports that the young black student identified as Tinyia Frank was shopping at a mall in Ohio, USA when she had the encounter with the lad named Jordan.

The young student happened to be at the shop at that time Photo Credit: Understanding Compassion

Tinyia was shopping for a pair of shoes that would match her pants when she saw the sad-looking boy with his dad.

Jordan happened to be on a travelling basketball team and was at the mall to get a pair of basketball sneakers, Black Sports Online reports.

Jordan had only $75 (N30k) on him which couldn't afford the type of shoes he needed.

The black student gave him an open check

Tinyia approached the boy and struck a conversation with him to ascertain what the problem was.

Upon learning what the situation was, told him to take any shoe of his choosing. Jordan eventually settled for a $180 (N74k) which the young lady surprisingly paid for.

Touched by her kindness, Jordan's dad shed tears and requested for a picture with the kind-hearted lady.

It is noteworthy that the incident took place in 2017.

