A prominent Southern Kaduna group, SOKAPU, has asked the federal government to declare bandits and killer herdsmen terrorists

SOKAPU's president, Jonathan Asake, said the government has to descend heavily on the bandits the same way it's dealing with secession agitators in the south

Asake noted that the bandits even posed more threats to Nigeria's unity than the secession agitators the FG is using all its resources to fight

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has berated the federal government over its handling of the bandits and armed herdsmen terrorising the northern part of the country.

The Punch reported that the northern group urged the government to deploy the same tactics adopted in the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, in tackling the rampaging bandits.

SOKAPU calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the perpetrators as terrorists. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that SOKAPU’s national president, Jonathan Asake, stated this while addressing journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, July 22.

Bandits threatening Nigeria's unity more than secession agitators

Asake charged the government to stop pampering the armed bandits in the north, noting that their activities threaten Nigeria's unity more than the secession agitations.

Speaking further, Asake said the group is convinced beyond doubt that the government has the capacity to combat the daredevil bandits who have made life unbearable for citizens.

He said the federal government's handling of the Benue militant, Terwase Akwaza, aka Gana, Kanu, Igboho and others shows that it has enough capacity to deal with the bandits.

The group accused the federal government of not showing enough action to tackle the bandits even after some of them shot an air force jet on Sunday, July 19.

Declare bandits, killer herdsmen terrorists

SOKAPU also urged the federal government to immediately declare bandits, armed herdsmen and kidnappers as terrorists.

According to Asake, the activities of bandits had taken a more worrisome state with the destruction of farmlands, Leadership also reported.

He said:

“We call on the federal government to immediately declare these armed Fulani herdsmen, kidnappers, bandits, or whatever name they parade, as terrorists."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

How Interpol arrested Igboho, his German wife in Benin Republic

Meanwhile, Igboho's lawyer, Yomi Alliyu (SAN) has disclosed that his client was trying to catch a flight to Germany with his German wife when operatives of Interpol tracked and arrested them.

Alliyu said the arrest was made in the Benin Republic, a neighbouring African country to Nigeria.

The lawyer referred to Igboho's arrest as both shocking and unjust, adding that the German government alongside the international community should rise against it.

Source: Legit.ng