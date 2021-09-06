International musician Nicki Minaj had her fans drooling after she shared a video of herself dancing in a skin-tight black outfit

She shared some snaps of herself, in the video, she danced to Pamputtae and urged her fans to swipe up

Her fans took to the comment section to tell her how much they appreciated her sharing the video with them

Nicki Minaj had her fans reaching for anything to quench their thirst after she posted a video and snaps of herself in a skin-tight black outfit.

Nicki Minaj had her fans reaching for tall glasses of water after she posted a video of herself in a skin-tight black outfit. Photo credit: @nickiminaj

Source: UGC

In the video, she does a short dance while listening to Pamputtae. She urged her fans to swipe for a surprise and captioned the video with the following:

"Swipe for a surprise. The vintage dancehall stank face & slow whine ummm chile if glam not hyping u up like this at 4 in the morning then dancing to @pamputtae ."

Her fans rushed to the comment section to share their reaction to the video

celebslovenickiminaj:

"Glam could hype you a little better you look breathtaking. ♥️."

celebslovenickiminaj:

"The first slide is going to be my phones new wallpaper and screen saver, finally switching after having your 2020 carnival blue and purple costume look for over a year.."

theminajroom:

"SLAYYYY!!!! You look stunning WOW!!!!!!!!"

nickistreamteam:

"You look so beautiful we love carefree Nicki ♥️."

thaonikaminaj:

"Teach me those moves sissssss. uhm chile anyways love you."

Nicki Minaj's hubby Kenneth Petty to sue state of New York

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nicki Minaj's hubby, Kenneth Petty, wants his name removed from the New York's Sex Offender Registry. The US rapper's bae reportedly claimed that he never got his day in court to challenge his case.

Kenneth is now suing the State of New York and its Criminal Justice Services division because he has reportedly lost out financially and has suffered humiliation.

According to court papers in possession of TMZ, Kenneth said he never got the notice of a hearing over the case back in 2004 as he was in jail. The outlet reports that Kenneth claims the notice of the hearing was sent to the wrong address as he was in prison at the time it was sent.

Source: Legit