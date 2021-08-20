Nicki Minaj's hubby Kenneth Petty is suing the State of New York and its Criminal Justice Services division for putting his name on the city's Sex Offender Registry

Kenneth claims he never got a chance to defend himself in court because he never received the notice of a hearing as he was in jail

In court papers, he claims the notice was sent to an address he was not living at as he was in prison at the time

Nicki Minaj's hubby, Kenneth Petty, wants his name removed from the New York's Sex Offender Registry. The US rapper's bae reportedly claimed that he never got his day in court to challenge his case.

Nicki Minaj's hubby Kenneth Petty is suing the State of New York. Image: @nickiminaj

Source: UGC

Kenneth is now suing the State of New York and its Criminal Justice Services division because he has reportedly lost out financially and has suffered humiliation.

According to court papers in possession of TMZ, Kenneth said he never got the notice of a hearing over the case back in 2004 as he was in jail. The outlet reports that Kenneth claims the notice of the hearing was sent to a wrong address as he was in prison at the time it was sent.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tweeps took to the publication's comment section oto share their thoughts on Kenneth's lawsuit. Check out some of the comments below:

@TerryWoolwine2 said:

"Maybe he could have showed up on his court date?"

@kevynith wrote:

"I'm sure that if he was in jail like the caption says, they wouldn't have an issue bringing him to the courtroom."

@TeresaN41159474 commented:

"OMG LOL! It caused him a lot of problems, well guess what buddy don’t do crap to get your name on the list and then you won’t be on it and you won’t have problems. Wow cry me a river, LOL."

@DennyCarey94 added:

"He has Nicki money now so he thinks he can get away."

The Weeknd buys himself a N28 billion mansion

In other news, Legit.ng reported that world-renowned musician The Weeknd has forked out a whopping $70 million (over N28 billion) on a new mansion. The superstar bought the house in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

The Canada-born singer is doing well in terms of dropping chart-topping songs and has been performing in some of the biggest shows amid the pandemic. The musician has decided to spend some of the money he has been making over the last few years.

Complex reports that the recently renovated mansion sits on 1.6 acres and has nine-bedrooms. It also overlooks the posh Bel-Air Country Club. It also has a movie theatre, gym and a recording studio, among other features.

Source: Legit.ng