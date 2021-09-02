Former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep concern over the recent abduction of students in Zamfara state

The Nigerian politician took to his social media page to share ways on how best to secure students schooling in areas prone to violent attacks

Atiku while lamenting on the negative impact of insecurity on the educational system in northern states, urge schools to deploy security operatives on stand-by

Nigeria’s former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the recent abduction of 73 students in Zamfara state.

Atiku, who took to his social media page to decry the high state of insecurity and how it has affected the educational system in some region within the country, condemned the attack.

The Nigerian politician said the security situation in the country should be treated as a matter of urgency.

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the recent abduction of students in Zamfara state. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He said:

“I am saddened by reports of yet another abduction of students in Zamfara. For a region that's playing catch-up in the critical area of education, this continued assault on the bedrock of our development is not acceptable.”

He urged the security agencies to take swift actions and ensure operatives are deployed to schools prone to areas where attacks are imminent, adding that the safe and speedy recovery of the students should be prioritized.

He added:

“Perhaps the time has come to have a School Protection Standby Unit deployed exclusively to protect schools in areas prone to these attacks.

“If we don't take preemptive actions, I fear that education in the already disadvantaged regions may suffer irreversible losses.

“Meanwhile, I hope that no effort will be spared for a speedy recovery of the students.”

Recall that the police have confirmed that 73 students were abducted Wednesday afternoon at Government Day Secondary School in Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, PremiumTimes report indicates.

The latest wave of abductions in Zamfara followed new stringent policies announced by the governments of adjoining north-west states to cut supply of essential commodities to bandits operating from forests in the states.

