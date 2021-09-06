A Nigerian street hustler has become an internet sensation owing to his hustle and his countenance while working

The man identified as Moses who dresses in corporate wear said he has been in the business of selling agidi for the past 13 years

According to him, he first served as an apprentice with his aunt for 10 years and began hawking his 3 years ago

Moses is a Nigerian youth who has found happiness in the business he could lay his hands on - hawking agidi.

Apart from his infectious countenance, the hustler interestingly hawks the edible dressed in corporate wear.

In a video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, Moses with a smile on his face revealed that he worked as an apprentice with his aunt for 10 years before 'gaining freedom' in 2018.

Moses who tours the streets of Uyo added that he has been hawking on his own agidi for 3 years now.

The man spoke in fluent English and exuded confidence that makes one pick interest in the hawking business.

Nigerians express surprise

@iam_davechuks wrote:

"God has remembered him, his story will soon change. I’m happy for him, what he loved doing has paved way for him now. Congrats to him "

@humblebossb said:

"I love his confidence and the attitude towards his business. There is still dignity in labour . Btw, that interviewer's husky voice is sexy ASF."

@amaobiokani commented:

"Look at how clean his English is but those mumus at the national assembly can't speak correct English. What a country."

@sng_daddy remarked:

"No body to help this one now , is just funny to everyone lol !!! Why can’t we find the man and do go fund me for him to start a better life , but no everyone is just laffin lol."

Meet another Nigerian man who sells kola nuts in traffic dressed in suit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who hawks kola nuts in traffic dressed in a suit had stated that he loves his job.

The 24-year-old man who wears a suit to hawk kola nuts, in an interview with BBC Pidgin, said he finds his style pleasant.

The young man named Zubairu Sulaiman said his dress style shows that he is clean as well as his business.

Speaking on his relationship status, the optimistic hard worker stated that he has a girlfriend he intends to settle down with in a couple of months.

