Oluchi Sonia Okwenna has stated that she would have taken her life if not for the fact that she is a Christian

The Nigerian lady was born with muscular dystrophy and has been living with it for the past 15 years

By reason of the genetic condition which reduces the muscles, she finds it difficult to carry out normal activities such as brushing teeth and putting on clothes

Against all odds, a Nigerian lady born with muscular dystrophy is making a living for herself as a digital marketer.

Oluchi Sonia Okwenna has been living with the muscle-weakening genetic condition for the past 15 years of her life.

Oluchi said she has been living with the condition for the past 15 years Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @bbcnewspidgin

A bit about muscular dystrophy

Mayo Clinic reports that muscular dystrophy is usually apparent in the person who has it at birth or before the age of 2.

Over the years it progresses slowly into mild muscular disability and may result into severe impairment in some cases. It is without cure at the moment.

Sonia told BBC News Pidgin that she would have taken her life were it not for her religion, Christianity.

The hardworking lady said that the condition makes it a herculean task to brush her teeth and wear clothes.

But through it all, she is optimistic about life

Sonia stated that despite the condition causing her to face ridicule from people and even after her love life, she wouldn't lose hope.

The young lady while stressing that she will continue to live through the condition is hopeful of a miracle from God some day.

Social media users send the lady kind thoughts

@vincentblackwell__ wrote:

"God but why na why u go see your children suffering and u no heal them..Only one button you go press for heaven she don heal...Do am na haba."

@favouredbabychide said:

"What God cannot do does not exist... As you believe you will be healed and have confessed it so shall it be for you in Jesus mighty name"

@iam_masterjd commented:

"For the first time this year,I shed tears after seeing this. I used to even think that I get heart but mennn I'm nothing,God will support you dear and you will surely get married."

@mamadammy remarked:

"Motorized wheelchair would have been an option but then how many places are wheelchair accessible in Nigeria? Hold on dear. You will be fine."

