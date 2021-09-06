Adamu Garba has waded into the ongoing marital crisis of top Nigerian music superstar 2baba Idibia

The former presidential aspirant of the APC encouraged 2baba to accelerate the process of getting married to Pero

According to him, 2baba should be able to embrace polygamy since it is the culture of the Idoma people

Nigerian singer 2baba Idibia has been advised by Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as it concerns his ongoing marital crisis.

The politician in a video addressed to 2baba on social media started off by noting that he wouldn’t describe Pero as a baby mama, since she already has up to three children for the musician.

Garba then went on to encourage the singer to accelerate the process of getting married to Pero and make Annie Idibia occupy the position of a second wife.

According to him, the Nigerian superstar with international repute should be able to tread the path of polygamy just like people from the northern part of the country.

Garba said:

"To the best of my knowledge, the best solution for 2face now is to quickly accelerate the process of bringing in Pero as a wife into the family, not just the second, maybe the first because by right she is actually the first wife."

In a different portion of the video, the politician noted that if the singer carries on with marrying Pero, he would witness stability in his home and Annie would have no reason to throw tantrums on social media.

Social media users react

Garba's take on the matter stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community. Read comments sighted below:

dotunoyedeji said:

"Na Annie mess up... she brought her family issue public, now everyone is disecting it for her."

dilliongram said:

"If he marries all the baby mamas now what happens to the SONG TRUE LOVE LOL."

realmmadiva said:

"Story, everybody is now giving their own opinion."

janenometa said:

"Can someone please explain this situation to me. Why would she have 3 kids without being married? What is her position in 2faces life? This whole thing is not clear to me. Was she brainwashed? 1 child is enough for a man to marry you. I am yet to understand what really happened. If is an agreement between them."

