Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Ayiri Emami, was on Saturday, September 4 spotted at a river in Delta state paying homage to the gods

The 46-year-old billionaire was flanked by some of his followers as he performed rituals that characterize the exercise that include offering food items to the river gods

Ayiri's visit to the river gods comes some days after he was displaced by the new Olu of Warri as the prime minister of Warri kingdom

Nigerian billionaire Ayiri Emami has been captured in viral photos paying homage to the river gods in Delta state.

The erstwhile prime minister of Warri kingdom visited the river with some of his followers on Saturday, September 4, Lindaikejiblog reports.

Ayiri, 46, was reportedly against the coronation of Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri.

He was displaced as the prime minister during the September 2 revalidation of chiefs exercise embarked by the Olu of Warri.

In the photos, the businessman could be seen throwing food items to the gods Umale Okun (which translates to gods of the water).

The food items include sliced breads, plastic cokes and canned malts.

Nigerians react

@ujuamaralovelyn said:

"Paying homage is very important especially if you have link in the water."

@karinasignatures commented:

"The gods are being served Sprite and Coke with bread and egg sauce. Wow, this is interesting "

@ritaberry_desserts wrote:

"The Olu of Warri is covered with the blood of Jesus...all these things you’re doing will return back to you.

"He serves a true living God that created the sea. And your just there worshipping what he created. Mumu"

@dr.emeto remarked:

"Water pollutants, by the time every worshiper starts paying homage, the water becomes something else."

