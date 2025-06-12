A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming post on TikTok commending her landlord for being thoughtful towards hue tenants

In her post, she dubbed him the best landlord in Nigeria for giving them about 1 year and 5 months' notice about a pending rent increment

According to her, the man also noted that the increment would be 20% increment which would be effective from 1st November, 2026

A Nigerian landlord has earned massive accolades for his considerate way of increasing his house rent.

According to a post on TikTok, the landlord informed his tenants of a forthcoming rent increment 17 months in advance.

Lady dubs landlord best in Nigeria

Anthonia Umerah, who shared her experience on Facebook, commended the landlord for his thoughtfulness.

She expressed her gratitude for the long notice period, which allowed her and fellow tenants sufficient time to plan and make necessary arrangements.

The rent increment, set at 20%, will take effect on November 1, 2026, and this gladdened the hearts of everyone.

Umerah noted that this advance notice was a welcome development from the common practice in Nigeria, where landlords often surprise tenants with rent increases few months before the expiration of their current lease.

In her words:

"My landlord is officially the best landlord in the whole Nigeria. He is a good man. In our compound, all the tenants moved in 1st of November 2023 into his house as a virgin house. This means that we renew our rent every 1st of November as well. Our rent for this year will expire by November (5months time). I got this later 3days ago from my landlord to inform me about rent increase that will be effective by 1st November 2026.

"This means that, my landlord is giving us a total of 1year and 5months to be aware about the rent increment and decide if we want to renew or we pack out and this is very commendable. In Nigeria, I have heard several cases of landlords increasing their rent just 2-3months before a tenant rent expires and that is not good! It puts tenants under pressure to look for more rent or start looking for house under pressure. Post edit; the increment he gave us is 20% increment. My landlord is a good man."

Reactions as Nigerian lady praises landlord

Facebook users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Kate Anyanwu said:

"My landlord increased mine a month to pay from 500k to 1million. Where person one see double the money, he later said ok pay 800k. Lagos landlords are not human."

Comfort Odunaiya said:

"God bless your Landlord immensely. I can't count how many times I've cried myself to sleep cos of rest increase. From 650k in 2021 to 1.2M (2025). They just sent a memo that it will be increased to 1.5M in 2026. They didn't tie me here I know but it's really not easy. God will really bless your landlord, he has human heart."

Fefeigwe Chuks said:

"My shop rent na the day wey you go pay landlord be d day him go tell you say he don increase am."

Francess Paul reacted:

"Yes there are good landlords, the one I lived in his house last said wen he was laying his foundation that he told God that any tenant coming to live there will from his compound and move to their own home,wen u enter that building u can’t live there for more than 3 years u must build urs and pack in he is so nice, till date I and my husband still pays him homage with the wife. You can’t lack money in that compound."

Man praises landlord in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man travelled to Canada, and his white landlord became a supportive figure in his life.

Peter Bawuah narrated that his landlord was generous to him, and he, in turn, served him, humbled himself and remained disciplined.

