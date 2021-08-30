A new twist was introduced to the BBNaija show after Biggie announced that all the housemates will be up for eviction this week

However, two Heads of House were picked, Jackie B and Jay Paul, and were automatically saved from going home via eviction

Jackie B and Jay Paul were selected after they both excelled at the Head of House task with the fastest times

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye organisers seemed to give in to the clamor of fans and has put all the housemates on the show up for possible eviction.

Big Brother then announced to the housemates that there would be two Head of House for week six, a boy and a girl.

BBNaija: Jay Paul and Jackie B win HOH. Photos: @realjackiebent, @jaypaulmrflamez, @bigbronaija

The housemates later gathered at the arena to play the HOH game. The game involved them rolling a number on the die and taking drinks depending on the numbers they had, they would then proceed into a tub of water looking for keys among other obstacles.

Jay Paul and Jackie B emerged as the eventual winners after having the fastest time on the game.

Biggie announced that the remaining 15 housemates who did not win would face possible eviction. The former HOH, Liquorose, was also told to leave the emblem in the arena.

Internet users react

Numerous fans of the show were pleased that all the housemates had been put up for eviction after incessant complains that those who continued to sleep in the house were escaping their way to the top.

See what MC Galaxy had to say about it below:

After Jackie B and Jay Paul escaped nomination, fans also shared their thoughts. Read some of them below:

Bitesnbakes:

“Thank God. Saga, Nini,Peace and Boma, have you packed yet.”

Official._betty:

“♀️ jaypaul Nd Jackie! U get luck we dey wait una next week. Jackie don too enjoy Hoh room o.”

Folokom_baby:

“Nini, Saga, Boma . Sure eviction.”

Omolola__c:

“If luck was a person then Jaypaul .”

__Omolewah:

“Imagine!!! The most wanted ♀️♀️.”

Patience_benny:

“2 boring peeps.”

Interesting.

JMK, Sammie and Maria evicted from BBNaija show

On August 29, 2021, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that JMK has been evicted from the house, making her the sixth housemate to exit the house through eviction.

He later announced that Sammie and Maria were also evicted from the show, making them the 7th and 8th housemates to leave the show via eviction.

Sammie admitted that he would miss Angel the most and might pursue things with her outside the house.

