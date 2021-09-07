A 2021 policy document released by the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed the universities that had numbers of being picked as first choice institutions in Nigeria.

The Punch reported that the policy document was released and signed by the JAMB’s registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede.

Vehicles drive past main the main gate of the University of Lagos during the evacuation of students to halt the spread of COVID-19 on July 15, 2021. Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the document indicates that the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) are the first two institutions that had the highest numbers of being picked as first choice universities in Nigeria.

See the top 10 first-choice universities below

UNILORIN - 78,466 UNILAG - 59,190 University of Benin - 49,763 University of Nigeria, Nsukka - 47,239 Federal University, Oye-Ekiti - 45,920 Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria - 44,509 Bayero University - 44,352 Nnamdi Azikiwe University - 43, 542 Obafemi Awolowo University - 42, 614 University of Jos - 38,309.

JAMB cancels national cut-off mark

Meanwhile, JAMB has adopted minimum cut-off marks sent by tertiary institutions for admission into universities across the country for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The examination body made the disclosure in an announcement by its registrar, Prof. Oloyede in Abuja on Tuesday, August 31.

Oloyede while displaying the minimum cut off marks also announced that universities are not allowed to go below 120 and polytechnics and colleges of education, 100 for admission.

19-year-old student sued JAMB N1bn

In other news, John Chinedu, a 19-year-old student who sued the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for allegedly changing his UTME result has been handed to the police for alleged result manipulation and forgery.

Chinedu through his lawyer Akaiwe Ikeazor sued JAMB for one billion Naira.

He claimed the examination body changed his result for 2019, 2020 and 2021. However, after reportedly giving Chinedu plenty of opportunities to confess, JAMB registrar Professor Oloyede, opened the examination body's server to prove that the student manipulated the result.

2021 UTME: JAMB identifies what caused its revenue to drop

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB recorded lower revenue from the sale of forms for the 2021 UTME and the Direct Entry (DE).

The introduction of the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for registration has been identified as the factor responsible for the drop in revenue.

JAMB's spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin disclosed this, saying candidates between 1.3 million and 1.4 million registered for the exam this year. It was gathered that the introduction of NIN made it impossible for some prospective candidates to register which equally led to the reduction in the number of registered candidates and the proceeds generated.

