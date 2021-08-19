Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s newfound boo, Prince Kpokpogri, is currently in the news for allegedly badmouthing the film star

The Delta state politician was reportedly recorded saying several unprintable things about Tonto as he boasted of his other conquests

In reaction to the news, Prince Kpokpogri took to his page to deny the news, according to him, his voice was cloned

Top Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s newfound relationship with Delta state politician, Prince Kpokpogri, is currently making headlines on social media over new development.

It all started when a controversial anonymous blog, Gist Lover, claimed that Kpokpogri is cheating on the actress with several other women and also bad mouths her at different opportunities.

To buttress their claims, Gist Lover released an audio of a conversation allegedly between Prince Kpokpogri and another lady.

Tonto Dikeh’s boo Prince Kpokpogri speaks up after viral audio. Photos: @tontolet

During the chat, Kpokpogri was heard agreeing that he slept with other women. The voice credited to him was also heard complaining about Tonto’s incessant smoking and drinking because he did not like it.

According to him, he had told Tonto to quit the habit but she refused and he was worried that she would attack him someday.

Well, the incriminating audio soon made the rounds on social media and Kpokpogri took to his Instagram page to react to the news.

As expected, the young politicians denied the claims and said that his voice was cloned and advised people to disregard the news.

Kpokpogri also promised to go on Instagram live to clarify things and help his fans distinguish between a fake and real voice.

In his words:

“Fake news, fake clone voice recording. Kindly disregard it.

"I will be on Instagram live on Sunday for clarity sake, distinguishing the fake voices from the real voice if need be.”

See his post below:

Fans react to Kpokpogri’s disclaimer

After the young politician denied the claims on his page, fans of the actress quickly shared their different reactions. Read what some of them have to say below:

_Cassie.o:

“Better o. Don’t break that woman’s heart. She doesn’t deserve it.”

_Kingvalerie:

“Prince it better be ooo don’t try to hurt my Tonto oo he nor go easy o don’t embarrass Tonto I beg u with my papa wen don die that girl as gone through hell I thought u where are heaven.”

Konongoprincess:

“The news broke my heart . King T deserves some peace now. May God be with u both .”

Pwan_pbo:

“Oga don't misbehave o, we go beat o walahi.”

Interesting.

Fans react to loved up photos of Tonto Dikeh with her boo Prince Kpokpogri

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, recently left fans in awe after she showcased her emotional side while speaking lovingly about the new man in her life, Prince Kpokpogri.

Kpokpogri who is also a politician clocked a new age on June 27, 2021, and the movie star made sure to shower him with touching words to mark the special occasion.

Just recently, photos from Prince Kpokpogri’s birthday party went viral on social media and fans had a lot to say owing to how loved up he and Tonto looked together.

In one of the snaps, the movie star was seen shedding tears as her man embraced her. In another photo, they shared a sweet kiss as Tonto presented him with the brand new car she got for him as a birthday gift.

